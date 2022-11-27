USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy Price Performance

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.