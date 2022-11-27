USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Waters by 568.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $18,313,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $338.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

