USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,877 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

