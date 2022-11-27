VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.97% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $108,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

