Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Trimmed by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -413.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.