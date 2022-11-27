Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,990 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $414,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 34.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE VTR opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -413.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.