Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Shares Down 1.8%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.51. 923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

