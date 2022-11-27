Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Decreased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.