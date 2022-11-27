Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $147.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 155.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 83.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 73,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,435,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 621,339 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.36%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

