Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lowered by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

VMC opened at $183.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

