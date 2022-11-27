Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.63.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Waste Connections
In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $142.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.