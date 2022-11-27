Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 250 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

