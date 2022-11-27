Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $376.91 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

