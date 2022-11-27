Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Trading Down 31.1%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) shares dropped 31.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.
As of June 20, 2022, Western Areas Limited was acquired by IGO Nickel Holdings Pty Ltd. Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
