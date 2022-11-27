WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 1,927.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,927.50 ($22.79).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($22.82) to GBX 1,900 ($22.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($25.78) to GBX 1,975 ($23.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.76) to GBX 1,390 ($16.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.47) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($49,414.69).

WH Smith Stock Down 0.3 %

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,388.50 ($16.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,856.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,110 ($13.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,730 ($20.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,273.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also

