Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Wharf Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

