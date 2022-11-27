WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.85 and last traded at $94.70. 684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.42.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIVL. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 85.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000.

