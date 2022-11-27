Wise (LON:WISE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630.40 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 625.60 ($7.40). 601,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,561,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.80 ($7.34).
Several research firms recently issued reports on WISE. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.50) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 648.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,853.33.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
