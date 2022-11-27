Wise (LON:WISE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630.40 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 625.60 ($7.40). 601,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,561,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.80 ($7.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WISE. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.50) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Wise Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 648.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,853.33.

Insider Activity

About Wise

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,246 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($7.92), for a total value of £216,048.20 ($255,466.71).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

