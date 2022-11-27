WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,139.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,139.14 ($13.47).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 850 ($10.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.25) to GBX 1,210 ($14.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.82) to GBX 864 ($10.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 876.60 ($10.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 789.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 820.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1,593.82. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($8.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.56).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.