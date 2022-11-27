XP Factory (LON:XPF) Trading Down 2.8%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.27 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21). Approximately 242,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 392,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.21).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The firm has a market cap of £26.36 million and a PE ratio of -19.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.82.
XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.
