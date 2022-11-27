ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Up 0.3%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZHDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,046,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.