ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Stock Price Up 9.7%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 1,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

ZOZO Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

