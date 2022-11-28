10,000 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

EVF opened at $5.41 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

