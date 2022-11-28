12,918 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $9,799,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $61.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.48. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $65.35.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

