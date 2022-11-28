1,338 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Down 0.1 %

NICE stock opened at $191.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $312.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NICE

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

