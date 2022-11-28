2,224 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

OMCL opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

