22,303 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 736,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,005,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB opened at $48.95 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.