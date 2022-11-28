30,000 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Purchased by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. Avis Budget Group makes up about 1.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 856,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,044,000 after buying an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,585,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CAR stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.13. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,741. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Insider Activity

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

