317,783 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 317,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE BXP opened at $71.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

