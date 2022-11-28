37,436 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5,222.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 72,665 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 58.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.89%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

