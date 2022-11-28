4,185 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Matson by 2,801.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MATX opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

