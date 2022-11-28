4,509 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $119.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

