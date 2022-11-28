4,584 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

