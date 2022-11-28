4,865 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

