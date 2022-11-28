50,697 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. CarMax comprises 1.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CarMax by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $152.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.