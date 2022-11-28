5,415 Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

