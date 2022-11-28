56,800 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $15.24 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.