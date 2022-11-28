9,898 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $35.49 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

