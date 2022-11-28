AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $503,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,210,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 888.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 467,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 420,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 64.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,200,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 472,616 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

