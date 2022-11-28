AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -0.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.