Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abiomed Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $378.08 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.83.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

