Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Head-To-Head Review

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cielo and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 1.04 -$93.59 million $0.06 13.84 Accolade $310.02 million 1.96 -$123.12 million ($5.78) -1.46

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 3 0 0 2.00 Accolade 0 7 8 0 2.53

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cielo and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Accolade has a consensus target price of $15.94, indicating a potential upside of 88.83%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than Cielo.

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 7.75% 6.86% 0.94% Accolade -114.56% -26.12% -15.85%

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. The company also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable through the Internet; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

