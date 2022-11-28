Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $29.60.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

