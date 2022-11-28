Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $53.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $29.00 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

