Agora (NASDAQ:API) PT Lowered to $5.40 at Bank of America

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Agora Price Performance

Shares of API stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.06. Agora has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Institutional Trading of Agora

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Agora by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Agora by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

