Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 147.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

NYSE:APD opened at $309.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $311.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

