Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 1.23. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,880.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,763. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,293 shares of company stock worth $123,181. Company insiders own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

