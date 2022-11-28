Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKRTF shares. Pareto Securities raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Down 12.0 %

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $4.08.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

