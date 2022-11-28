Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,500 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 1.59% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $36,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 695,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 627,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 297,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 215,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLP opened at $22.45 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 31.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

