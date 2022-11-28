Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

