Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $287,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $228.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

